In last trading session, InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw 684,732 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.56 trading at -$0.47 or -7.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $156.95 Million. That closing price of IFRX’s stock is at a discount of -74.46% from its 52-week high price of $9.7 and is indicating a premium of 54.68% from its 52-week low price of $2.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 543.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 291.27 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For InflaRx N.V. (IFRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.27 in the current quarter.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -7.79%, in the last five days IFRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $6.88-1 price level, adding 19.19% to its value on the day. InflaRx N.V.’s shares saw a change of 10.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.46% in past 5-day. InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) showed a performance of 15.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 413.26 Million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -72.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 14.78% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36 institutions for InflaRx N.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at IFRX for having 1.01 Million shares of worth $4.29 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.84% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., which was holding about 678.53 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.89 Million.

On the other hand, Alps ETF Tr-Alps Medical Breakthroughs ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 34200 shares of worth $150.48 Thousand or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.46 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $18.44 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.

