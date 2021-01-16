In last trading session, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) saw 431,228 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.74 trading at $0.09 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $246.53 Million. That closing price of BW’s stock is at a discount of -8.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.16 and is indicating a premium of 83.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 482.95 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 278.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days BW remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $4.90-3 price level, adding 3.27% to its value on the day. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 35.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 28.8% in past 5-day. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) showed a performance of 11.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 263.2 Million shares which calculate 0.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.73 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -84.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.73 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $0.73. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -84.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -84.6% for stock’s current value.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -11.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.5%

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.74% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59 institutions for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BW for having 14.19 Million shares of worth $32.92 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 27.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SCW Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 1.89 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.64% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.39 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 918791 shares of worth $2.13 Million or 1.77% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 482.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.12 Million in the company or a holder of 0.93% of company’s stock.

