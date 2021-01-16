In last trading session, Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) saw 499,086 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.53 trading at $0.01 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $48.55 Million. That closing price of AIRI’s stock is at a discount of -63.4% from its 52-week high price of $2.5 and is indicating a premium of 60.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 802.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Air Industries Group (AIRI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days AIRI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 20.31% to its value on the day. Air Industries Group’s shares saw a change of 24.39% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.18% in past 5-day. Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) showed a performance of 27.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 45.87 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +47.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.06% for stock’s current value.

Air Industries Group (AIRI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Air Industries Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +24.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 77.78% while that of industry is -13.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 133.3% in the current quarter and calculating -66.7% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -9.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $13.33 Million and $13.45 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5% while estimating it to be 15.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -24% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.9% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 22 institutions for Air Industries Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AIRI for having 879.34 Thousand shares of worth $1.07 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc, which was holding about 399.73 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.26% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $487.67 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Eubel Brady & Suttman Income and Appreciation Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 747231 shares of worth $911.62 Thousand or 2.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 327.17 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $431.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.03% of company’s stock.

