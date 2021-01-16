In last trading session, DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) saw 752,876 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.79. Company’s recent per share price level of $354.2 trading at $2.12 or 0.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.01 Billion. That closing price of DXCM’s stock is at a discount of -28.81% from its 52-week high price of $456.23 and is indicating a premium of 48.6% from its 52-week low price of $182.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.19 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For DexCom, Inc. (DXCM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.92 in the current quarter.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $460.22 to the stock, which implies a rise of 29.93% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $350 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $540. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +52.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.19% for stock’s current value.

DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that DexCom, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -16.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 66.85% while that of industry is 14.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -20% in the current quarter and calculating 13.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $552.48 Million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $491.39 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $462.8 Million and $405.1 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.4% while estimating it to be 21.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 41.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 175.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 26.9%

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 98.82% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1040 institutions for DexCom, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at DXCM for having 10.38 Million shares of worth $4.28 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 8.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.53 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2685762 shares of worth $1.11 Billion or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $923.98 Million in the company or a holder of 2.33% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on…

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored