In last trading session, Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) saw 380,295 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.7 trading at -$0.34 or -2.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $848.71 Million. That closing price of HMI’s stock is at a discount of -32.85% from its 52-week high price of $18.2 and is indicating a premium of 36.13% from its 52-week low price of $8.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 447.66 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 407Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Huami Corporation (HMI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.22 in the current quarter.

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.42%, in the last five days HMI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $14.50- price level, adding 5.52% to its value on the day. Huami Corporation’s shares saw a change of 15.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.7% in past 5-day. Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI) showed a performance of 13.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 932.03 Million shares which calculate 2.29 days to cover the short interests.

Huami Corporation (HMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Huami Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -13.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -53.2% in the current quarter and calculating 83.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $335.47 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $180.97 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $301.7 Million and $155.53 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.2% while estimating it to be 16.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 343.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.96%

Huami Corporation (NYSE:HMI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 94.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90 institutions for Huami Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company is the top institutional holder at HMI for having 6.16 Million shares of worth $79.16 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 53.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FIL LTD, which was holding about 2.05 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 17.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $26.34 Million.

On the other hand, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and Templeton Global Investment Tr-Templeton Emerging Markets Small Cap Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2119291 shares of worth $26.41 Million or 18.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 720.77 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.26 Million in the company or a holder of 6.27% of company’s stock.

