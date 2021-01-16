In last trading session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw 909,594 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.18 trading at -$0.39 or -1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.99 Billion. That closing price of ASO’s stock is at a discount of -4.78% from its 52-week high price of $23.24 and is indicating a premium of 45.67% from its 52-week low price of $12.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 774.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.37 in the current quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.71% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $30. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +35.26% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.81% for stock’s current value.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.5 Billion for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.2 Billion in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 459.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30.79%

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 850000 shares of worth $12.5 Million or 0.95% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 600.36 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.83 Million in the company or a holder of 0.67% of company’s stock.

