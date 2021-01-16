In last trading session, My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) saw 315,023 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.09 or -6.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $11.69 Million. That closing price of MYSZ’s stock is at a discount of -155.88% from its 52-week high price of $3.48 and is indicating a premium of 50% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 435.45 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For My Size, Inc. (MYSZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -6.21%, in the last five days MYSZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $1.56 price level, adding 12.82% to its value on the day. My Size, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -3.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.43% in past 5-day. My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) showed a performance of 23.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 403.42 Million shares which calculate 0.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +120.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 47.06% for stock’s current value.

My Size, Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $257.63 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $272.71 Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021. Company posted $216.51 Million and $241.9 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19% while estimating it to be 12.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.28% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for My Size, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at MYSZ for having 23.46 Thousand shares of worth $24.16 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.32% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management LLC, which was holding about 22.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.59 Thousand.

