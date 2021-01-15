In last trading session, Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) saw 5,275,536 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at $0.01 or 1.21% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $107.59 Million. That closing price of MKD’s stock is at a discount of -481.93% from its 52-week high price of $4.83 and is indicating a premium of 31.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.49 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.21%, in the last five days MKD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $0.94 price level, adding 11.71% to its value on the day. Molecular Data Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.05% in past 5-day. Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) showed a performance of -15.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.71 Million shares which calculate 21.28 days to cover the short interests.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4 institutions for Molecular Data Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Shen, Neil, Nanpeng is the top institutional holder at MKD for having 4.94 Million shares of worth $6.22 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 42.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, which was holding about 26.62 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33.54 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored