In last trading session, SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) saw 1,225,465 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.95 trading at $0.04 or 0.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $198.97 Million. That closing price of SPI’s stock is at a discount of -421.45% from its 52-week high price of $46.67 and is indicating a premium of 93.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.37 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.48 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days SPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $9.79-8 price level, adding 8.58% to its value on the day. SPI Energy Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 13.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.07% in past 5-day. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) showed a performance of 20.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.36 Million shares which calculate 0.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -88.83% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -88.83% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.83% for stock’s current value.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 16 institutions for SPI Energy Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Anson Funds Management LP is the top institutional holder at SPI for having 560.91 Thousand shares of worth $4.04 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, which was holding about 425.76 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.07 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1391247 shares of worth $10.98 Million or 7.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.83 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $101.19 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

