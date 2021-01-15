In recent trading session, Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) saw 1,392,477 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.35 trading at $0.19 or 6.01% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $40.56 Million. That most recent trading price of EDTK’s stock is at a discount of -101.49% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 17.61% from its 52-week low price of $2.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 90.55 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 73.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (EDTK) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3 institutions for Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Jane Street Group, LLC is the top institutional holder at EDTK for having 14.73 Thousand shares of worth $46.55 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.78 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.94 Thousand.

