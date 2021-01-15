In recent trading session, Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) saw 2,701,766 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.19 trading at -$0.06 or -0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.16 Billion. That most recent trading price of RPRX’s stock is at a discount of -10.37% from its 52-week high price of $56.5 and is indicating a premium of 32.02% from its 52-week low price of $34.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.67 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.75 in the current quarter.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.12%, in the last five days RPRX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $52.80- price level, adding 3.66% to its value on the day. Royalty Pharma plc’s shares saw a change of 1.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.78% in past 5-day. Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) showed a performance of 16.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.21 Million shares which calculate 4.95 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $51.88 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $47 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $56. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +9.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -8.19% for stock’s latest value.

Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX) estimates and forecasts

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $478.91 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $517.72 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 70.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.1%

RPRX Dividends

Royalty Pharma plc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 11 and November 11, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.36%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.68 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.5% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.42% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 53.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 199 institutions for Royalty Pharma plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at RPRX for having 46.02 Million shares of worth $1.94 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 18.19 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $765.18 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5565254 shares of worth $234.13 Million or 1.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.37 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $168.48 Million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.

