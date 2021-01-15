In last trading session, Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) saw 2,249,252 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.93 trading at $0.03 or 2.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.41 Million. That closing price of POAI’s stock is at a discount of -469.89% from its 52-week high price of $5.3 and is indicating a premium of 32.26% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.71 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.86%, in the last five days POAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $1.13 price level, adding 17.82% to its value on the day. Predictive Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 16.31% in past 5-day. Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) showed a performance of 28.08% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 428.23 Million shares which calculate 369.16 days to cover the short interests.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 12.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.36% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for Predictive Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at POAI for having 278.57 Thousand shares of worth $226.78 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Citadel Advisors LLC, which was holding about 31.39 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.55 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 207600 shares of worth $169.01 Thousand or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 34.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.01 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.19% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored