In last trading session, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw 10,086,125 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.31 trading at $1.04 or 14.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $998.26 Million. That closing price of PBF’s stock is at a discount of -284.36% from its 52-week high price of $31.94 and is indicating a premium of 51.14% from its 52-week low price of $4.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.05 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For PBF Energy Inc. (PBF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 7 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.7 in the current quarter.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 14.31%, in the last five days PBF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $8.32-0 price level, adding 0.18% to its value on the day. PBF Energy Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.88% in past 5-day. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) showed a performance of 11.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.11 Million shares which calculate 2.77 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.44 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -22.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +8.3% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -51.87% for stock’s current value.

PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that PBF Energy Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -6.42% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -1222.22% while that of industry is -17.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -550% in the current quarter and calculating -62.2% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -38.3% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.01 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.6 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $6.3 Billion and $5.28 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -36.4% while estimating it to be -31.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 143.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.4%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.34% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 304 institutions for PBF Energy Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at PBF for having 16.96 Million shares of worth $96.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is State Street Corporation, which was holding about 8.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.55 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 6170072 shares of worth $43.81 Million or 5.14% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.81 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $34.14 Million in the company or a holder of 4% of company’s stock.

