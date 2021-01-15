In last trading session, Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) saw 2,977,083 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.01 trading at $0.78 or 12.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $685.22 Million. That closing price of ORTX’s stock is at a discount of -121.83% from its 52-week high price of $15.55 and is indicating a premium of 46.36% from its 52-week low price of $3.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.17 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.33 in the current quarter.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.52%, in the last five days ORTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $7.88-1 price level, adding 11.04% to its value on the day. Orchard Therapeutics plc’s shares saw a change of 62.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.94% in past 5-day. Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) showed a performance of 54.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.12 Million shares which calculate 1.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.56 to the stock, which implies a rise of 107.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +185.31% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 28.39% for stock’s current value.

Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Orchard Therapeutics plc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +29.57% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16% while that of industry is 14.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.3% in the current quarter and calculating 23.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 34.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.38% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 67.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 99 institutions for Orchard Therapeutics plc that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ORTX for having 12.32 Million shares of worth $50.62 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 12.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.33 Million.

On the other hand, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2500000 shares of worth $10.1 Million or 2.57% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.61 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.63 Million in the company or a holder of 1.66% of company’s stock.

