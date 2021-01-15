In last trading session, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) saw 1,288,171 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.87 trading at -$0.01 or -0.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $125.27 Million. That closing price of ONCY’s stock is at a discount of -45.99% from its 52-week high price of $4.19 and is indicating a premium of 67.25% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.35%, in the last five days ONCY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $2.97-3 price level, adding 3.37% to its value on the day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s shares saw a change of 20.59% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.38% in past 5-day. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) showed a performance of 13.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 Million shares which calculate 1.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 137.28% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.57 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $9. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +213.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 59.23% for stock’s current value.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.85% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40 institutions for Oncolytics Biotech Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Creative Planning is the top institutional holder at ONCY for having 170Thousand shares of worth $287.3 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.4% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Two Sigma Advisers, LP, which was holding about 122Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $206.18 Thousand.

