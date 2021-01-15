In recent trading session, Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) saw 3,788,512 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.21 trading at $0.13 or 11.57% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $36.4 Million. That most recent trading price of MOTS’s stock is at a discount of -89.26% from its 52-week high price of $2.29 and is indicating a premium of 61.98% from its 52-week low price of $0.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 380.16 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 11.57%, in the last five days MOTS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 2.8% to its value on the day. Motus GI Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 14.62% in past 5-day. Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) showed a performance of 17.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 486.26 Million shares which calculate 1.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 106.61% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +147.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 65.29% for stock’s latest value.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -11.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.43% while that of industry is 2.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 38.1% in the current quarter and calculating 43.5% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $70Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $270Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $99Million and $28Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -29.3% while estimating it to be 864.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 37.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 47.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at MOTS for having 4.21 Million shares of worth $4.12 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Oracle Investment Management Inc, which was holding about 3.81 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.72 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 343367 shares of worth $335.61 Thousand or 1.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 121.78 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $113.87 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.38% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored