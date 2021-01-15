In last trading session, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw 2,700,766 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.18 or 8.57% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $28.08 Million. That closing price of MTP’s stock is at a discount of -210.09% from its 52-week high price of $7.07 and is indicating a premium of 62.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.862. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 564.48 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 493.31 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Midatech Pharma plc (MTP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.57%, in the last five days MTP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $2.33-2 price level, adding 2.15% to its value on the day. Midatech Pharma plc’s shares saw a change of 21.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 10.14% in past 5-day. Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) showed a performance of 17.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 168.17 Million shares which calculate 0.34 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1574.74 to the stock, which implies a rise of 68967.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1574.74 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1574.74. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +68967.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 68967.54% for stock’s current value.

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $240Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $370Million in the next quarter that will end in Mar 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.07% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Midatech Pharma plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at MTP for having 151.8 Thousand shares of worth $274.76 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 58.63 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.12 Thousand.

