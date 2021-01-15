In recent trading session, LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) saw 2,791,617 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.95 trading at $0.75 or 17.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $127.87 Million. That most recent trading price of LPTH’s stock is at a discount of -10.1% from its 52-week high price of $5.45 and is indicating a premium of 87.47% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 400.6 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 374.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 17.86%, in the last five days LPTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $5.45-9 price level, adding 9.19% to its value on the day. LightPath Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 26.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.92% in past 5-day. LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) showed a performance of 53.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 157.37 Million shares which calculate 0.42 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.88 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -21.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -19.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.24% for stock’s latest value.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that LightPath Technologies, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 133.33% while that of industry is 0. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -66.7% in the current quarter and calculating -33.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 9.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.29 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.65 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.5% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 130.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.16% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 34.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for LightPath Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at LPTH for having 1.4 Million shares of worth $3.37 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, which was holding about 1.27 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.86% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.06 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 852135 shares of worth $2.05 Million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 789.78 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.9 Million in the company or a holder of 3.02% of company’s stock.

