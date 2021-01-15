In recent trading session, Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw 1,213,723 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.1 trading at -$0.41 or -2.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $88.45 Million. That most recent trading price of LTRN’s stock is at a discount of -76.17% from its 52-week high price of $24.84 and is indicating a premium of 26.24% from its 52-week low price of $10.4. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 153.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.41 in the current quarter.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.83%, in the last five days LTRN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $21.00- price level, adding 32.81% to its value on the day. Lantern Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.7% in year-to-date performance and have moved -25.3% in past 5-day. Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) showed a performance of -17.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 43.97 Million shares which calculate 1.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $27.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 93.83% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $29. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +105.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 77.3% for stock’s latest value.

Lantern Pharma Inc. (LTRN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -40.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 42.71%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18 institutions for Lantern Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at LTRN for having 84.75 Thousand shares of worth $1.6 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Voss Capital, LLC, which was holding about 35.07 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $660.66 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4850 shares of worth $93.36 Thousand or 0.08% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.79 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $28.26 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

