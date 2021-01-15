In last trading session, Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) saw 1,332,617 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.67 trading at $0.64 or 4.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.35 Billion. That closing price of JWS’s stock is at a discount of -11.23% from its 52-week high price of $17.43 and is indicating a premium of 68.09% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.45 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.26%, in the last five days JWS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Jan 11 when the stock touched $16.95- price level, adding 7.55% to its value on the day. Jaws Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 16.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.57% in past 5-day. Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS) showed a performance of 16.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 793.41 Million shares which calculate 408.97 days to cover the short interests.

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (JWS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Jaws Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:JWS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 73 institutions for Jaws Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at JWS for having 3.41 Million shares of worth $35.5 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.94% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Beryl Capital Management LLC, which was holding about 2.32 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.19 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care Services and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 647800 shares of worth $7.4 Million or 0.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 600Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.25 Million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored