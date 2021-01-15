In last trading session, ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) saw 22,837,379 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.62 trading at $0.38 or 16.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.29 Million. That closing price of CNET’s stock is at a discount of -81.3% from its 52-week high price of $4.75 and is indicating a premium of 79.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.77 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.1 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 16.96%, in the last five days CNET remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $4.75-4 price level, adding 44.84% to its value on the day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 94.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.48% in past 5-day. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) showed a performance of 109.6% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 199.65 Million shares which calculate 32.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 138.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +138.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 138.55% for stock’s current value.

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.87% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CNET for having 42.68 Thousand shares of worth $86.21 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 25.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.9 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored