In last trading session, Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) saw 1,012,205 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.13. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.27 trading at $0.17 or 8.1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.02 Million. That closing price of MTSL’s stock is at a discount of -22.91% from its 52-week high price of $2.79 and is indicating a premium of 66.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 301.82 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 254.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 8.1%, in the last five days MTSL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $2.79-1 price level, adding 18.64% to its value on the day. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 46.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 31.98% in past 5-day. Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) showed a performance of 68.77% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 50.84 Million shares which calculate 0.2 days to cover the short interests.

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (MTSL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 48.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 26.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.64% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at MTSL for having 123.97 Thousand shares of worth $148.76 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 18.9 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $22.68 Thousand.

