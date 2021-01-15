In last trading session, ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) saw 1,781,294 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.47 trading at $0.07 or 2.7% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.33 Million. That closing price of ADTX’s stock is at a discount of -287.85% from its 52-week high price of $9.58 and is indicating a premium of 34.41% from its 52-week low price of $1.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 803.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.7%, in the last five days ADTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $2.58-4 price level, adding 4.26% to its value on the day. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.11% in past 5-day. ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) showed a performance of 11.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 499.53 Million shares which calculate 438.18 days to cover the short interests.

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (ADTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -2.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.11% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.48%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at ADTX for having 224.97 Thousand shares of worth $438.69 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Wedbush Securities Inc, which was holding about 61.83 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.5% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $120.57 Thousand.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2896 shares of worth $5.91 Thousand or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 738 shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.44 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

