In recent trading session, Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) saw 1,953,667 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.69 trading at -$0.12 or -0.97% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $448.81 Million. That most recent trading price of ACAM’s stock is at a discount of -5.05% from its 52-week high price of $12.28 and is indicating a premium of 18.73% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.44 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.97%, in the last five days ACAM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $12.28- price level, adding 4.59% to its value on the day. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 4.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.24% in past 5-day. Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM) showed a performance of 12.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 327.04 Million shares which calculate 227.11 days to cover the short interests.

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (ACAM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 104.26% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Acamar Partners Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC is the top institutional holder at ACAM for having 3Million shares of worth $30.62 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.81% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Polar Asset Management Partners Inc., which was holding about 1.92 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.61 Million.

On the other hand, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 72048 shares of worth $736.33 Thousand or 0.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.95 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $223.45 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.

