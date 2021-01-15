In last trading session, Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) saw 1,290,971 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.33. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.65 trading at $0.14 or 1.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.74 Million. That closing price of IPWR’s stock is at a discount of -35.72% from its 52-week high price of $11.74 and is indicating a premium of 87.51% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 120.72 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 107.26 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.65%, in the last five days IPWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $11.00- price level, adding 21.36% to its value on the day. Ideal Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.76% in past 5-day. Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) showed a performance of 13.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.74 Million shares which calculate 0.02 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 34.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +131.21% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.2% for stock’s current value.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 28.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.88% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.06% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for Ideal Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM Investment Company, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IPWR for having 284.79 Thousand shares of worth $1.77 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Worth Venture Partners, LLC, which was holding about 175.45 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.09 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9801 shares of worth $60.77 Thousand or 0.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.69 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $24.16 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.

