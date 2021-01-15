In recent trading session, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) saw 666,407 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $51.85 trading at -$0.74 or -1.41% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.19 Billion. That most recent trading price of FRHC’s stock is at a discount of -6.08% from its 52-week high price of $55 and is indicating a premium of 78.3% from its 52-week low price of $11.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 795.08 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 702.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Sell while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.41%, in the last five days FRHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $55.00- price level, adding 5.05% to its value on the day. Freedom Holding Corp.’s shares saw a change of 1.77% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.35% in past 5-day. Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) showed a performance of 26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 798.85 Million shares which calculate 1.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $26 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -49.86% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump -49.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -49.86% for stock’s latest value.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 120.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 247.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Freedom Holding Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at FRHC for having 836.09 Thousand shares of worth $20.04 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 179.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.31 Million.

On the other hand, iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 38752 shares of worth $1.99 Million or 0.07% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.81 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.32 Million in the company or a holder of 0.06% of company’s stock.

