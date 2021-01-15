In recent trading session, Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) saw 4,101,666 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $15.19 trading at -$0.55 or -3.5% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.2 Billion. That most recent trading price of FSR’s stock is at a discount of -55.56% from its 52-week high price of $23.63 and is indicating a premium of 42.73% from its 52-week low price of $8.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fisker Inc. (FSR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.05 in the current quarter.

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.5%, in the last five days FSR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $16.48- price level, adding 8.25% to its value on the day. Fisker Inc.’s shares saw a change of 3.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.79% in past 5-day. Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) showed a performance of 2.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.36 Million shares which calculate 0.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $19.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.02% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $15 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $26. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +71.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1.25% for stock’s latest value.

Fisker Inc. (FSR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 232% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

