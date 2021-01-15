In last trading session, FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) saw 2,345,411 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.36 trading at -$0.18 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $585.96 Million. That closing price of FSRV’s stock is at a discount of -7.03% from its 52-week high price of $19.65 and is indicating a premium of 49.89% from its 52-week low price of $9.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.44 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 735Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days FSRV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $19.65- price level, adding 6.58% to its value on the day. FinServ Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 46.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved 24.47% in past 5-day. FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV) showed a performance of 79.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 475.01 Million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (FSRV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FinServ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FSRV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.14% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.14%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 57 institutions for FinServ Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC is the top institutional holder at FSRV for having 1.75 Million shares of worth $17.55 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.82% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 1.66 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.62 Million.

On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund and High Income Securities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 333334 shares of worth $3.34 Million or 1.3% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.33 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $311.11 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.12% of company’s stock.

