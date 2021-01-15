In last trading session, Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) saw 3,153,208 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.25 trading at $0.44 or 24.31% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $380.61 Million. That closing price of GSM’s stock is at a discount of -2.22% from its 52-week high price of $2.2999 and is indicating a premium of 84.44% from its 52-week low price of $0.35. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 869.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Ferroglobe PLC (GSM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 24.31%, in the last five days GSM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $2.30-2 price level, adding 2.17% to its value on the day. Ferroglobe PLC’s shares saw a change of 37.2% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.95% in past 5-day. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) showed a performance of 35.54% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 496.9 Million shares which calculate 376.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.08 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -44.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -60% for stock’s current value.

Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -56.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 51.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50 institutions for Ferroglobe PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at GSM for having 7.74 Million shares of worth $5.18 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC, which was holding about 5.54 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.71 Million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2840355 shares of worth $1.39 Million or 1.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.67 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.65 Million in the company or a holder of 1.58% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored