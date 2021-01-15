In last trading session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw 6,733,836 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.69 trading at $0.5 or 23.06% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $69.84 Million. That closing price of DOGZ’s stock is at a discount of -27.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.42 and is indicating a premium of 71.12% from its 52-week low price of $0.777. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 233.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 844.73 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 23.06%, in the last five days DOGZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $3.30-1 price level, adding 18.33% to its value on the day. Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares saw a change of 27.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 38.21% in past 5-day. Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) showed a performance of 52.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 134.12 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -27.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -694.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.1% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for Dogness (International) Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC is the top institutional holder at DOGZ for having 14.35 Thousand shares of worth $15.21 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 1.78 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.89 Thousand.

