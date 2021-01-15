In last trading session, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) saw 2,057,396 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.9 trading at $0.21 or 5.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.7 Million. That closing price of CLEU’s stock is at a discount of -168.21% from its 52-week high price of $10.46 and is indicating a premium of 12.79% from its 52-week low price of $3.401. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 262.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 97.25 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.55%, in the last five days CLEU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $4.08-4 price level, adding 4.41% to its value on the day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 1.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.63% in past 5-day. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) showed a performance of -34.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.32 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.28% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 2 institutions for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CLEU for having 16.96 Thousand shares of worth $104.32 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 514 shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.16 Thousand.

