In recent trading session, Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) saw 3,509,677 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.9 trading at $0.15 or 20.13% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.16 Million. That most recent trading price of SDPI’s stock is at a discount of -16.67% from its 52-week high price of $1.05 and is indicating a premium of 77.78% from its 52-week low price of $0.2. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 784.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 460.68 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.13%, in the last five days SDPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $0.973 price level, adding 6.27% to its value on the day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 50.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 37% in past 5-day. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI) showed a performance of 78.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 186.32 Million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (SDPI) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.56 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.09 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $4.34 Million and $5.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -64.1% while estimating it to be -61% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 3.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -325% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE:SDPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 59.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.46% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 24 institutions for Superior Drilling Products, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at SDPI for having 506.52 Thousand shares of worth $208.13 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc., which was holding about 359.7 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.4% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $147.8 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 166100 shares of worth $68.25 Thousand or 0.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 122.8 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $50.46 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.48% of company’s stock.

