In last trading session, Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) saw 1,544,532 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.56 trading at $0.13 or 9.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.02 Million. That closing price of BDR’s stock is at a discount of -143.59% from its 52-week high price of $3.8 and is indicating a premium of 75.64% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.09 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 731.59 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 9.09%, in the last five days BDR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 18.75% to its value on the day. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.56% in past 5-day. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR) showed a performance of 7.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 119.04 Million shares which calculate 0.16 days to cover the short interests.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (BDR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BDR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 62.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10 institutions for Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BDR for having 310.1 Thousand shares of worth $254.31 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.06% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 108.42 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $88.91 Thousand.

On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 290100 shares of worth $237.91 Thousand or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $16.4 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.2% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored