In recent trading session, ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC) saw 5,569,481 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.55 trading at $1.31 or 5.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $923.9 Million. That most recent trading price of ACTC’s stock is at a discount of -6.97% from its 52-week high price of $28.4 and is indicating a premium of 63.31% from its 52-week low price of $9.74. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.28 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.81 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (ACTC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACTC)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp and Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 170608 shares of worth $1.89 Million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 94.94 Thousand shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.05 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.

