In last trading session, Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) saw 1,582,942 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.59 trading at -$1.19 or -2.34% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.86 Billion. That closing price of NOVA’s stock is at a discount of -16.35% from its 52-week high price of $57.7 and is indicating a premium of 87.66% from its 52-week low price of $6.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.42 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.29 in the current quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -2.34%, in the last five days NOVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $54.99- price level, adding 9.82% to its value on the day. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 9.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.78% in past 5-day. Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) showed a performance of 28.5% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.56 Million shares which calculate 1.68 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $50.08 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.99% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $66. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.45% for stock’s current value.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sunnova Energy International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +151.47% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.99% while that of industry is 12.2. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1066.7% in the current quarter and calculating 70.6% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26% from the last financial year’s standing.

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.82 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45.85 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $33.61 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.4%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -164.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 93.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 234 institutions for Sunnova Energy International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ECP ControlCo, LLC is the top institutional holder at NOVA for having 24.91 Million shares of worth $757.56 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 26.62% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Newlight Partners LP, which was holding about 7.54 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $229.14 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2490822 shares of worth $112.41 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.28 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $103.03 Million in the company or a holder of 2.44% of company’s stock.

