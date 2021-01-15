In recent trading session, Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) saw 1,544,935 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $52.7 trading at $4.94 or 10.34% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.92 Billion. That most recent trading price of ACCD’s stock is at a discount of -23.81% from its 52-week high price of $65.25 and is indicating a premium of 98.96% from its 52-week low price of $0.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 924.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 480.53 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Accolade, Inc. (ACCD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.14 in the current quarter.

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.34%, in the last five days ACCD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 15 when the stock touched $54.60- price level, adding 1.61% to its value on the day. Accolade, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 23.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved 8.15% in past 5-day. Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) showed a performance of 7.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $57.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.92% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $54 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $61. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +15.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 2.47% for stock’s latest value.

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52.53 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.28 Million in the next quarter that will end on May 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.8%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.39% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128 institutions for Accolade, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. AH Equity Partners IV (Parallel), L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ACCD for having 3.78 Million shares of worth $146.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.83% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., which was holding about 1.31 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.37% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $50.96 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2355928 shares of worth $102.48 Million or 4.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.04 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $54.05 Million in the company or a holder of 1.88% of company’s stock.

