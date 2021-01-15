In recent trading session, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw 2,349,331 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.02 trading at $0.34 or 2.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.06 Billion. That most recent trading price of QFIN’s stock is at a discount of -28.82% from its 52-week high price of $18.06 and is indicating a premium of 54.56% from its 52-week low price of $6.37. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 790.16 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 820.14 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.06 in the current quarter.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 225.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

The second largest institutional holder is TT International Asset Management LTD, which was holding about 10.82 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $129.16 Million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Fidelity Balanced Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 660472 shares of worth $7.07 Million or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 634.92 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $7.94 Million in the company or a holder of 0.5% of company’s stock.

