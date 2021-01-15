In last trading session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) saw 1,808,532 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.12 trading at $0.03 or 0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $66.05 Million. That closing price of ATNF’s stock is at a discount of -268.59% from its 52-week high price of $11.5 and is indicating a premium of 39.1% from its 52-week low price of $1.9. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.25 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.97%, in the last five days ATNF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $3.44-9 price level, adding 9.3% to its value on the day. 180 Life Sciences Corp.’s shares saw a change of 14.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.93% in past 5-day. 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) showed a performance of 27.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 140.49 Million shares which calculate 118.06 days to cover the short interests.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

