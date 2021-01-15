In last trading session, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) saw 1,860,007 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.26 trading at -$0.45 or -3.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.3 Billion. That closing price of YQ’s stock is at a discount of -95.19% from its 52-week high price of $23.93 and is indicating a premium of 18.43% from its 52-week low price of $10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.01 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -73.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

