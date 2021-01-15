In last trading session, Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) saw 1,065,818 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.98. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.34 trading at $0.42 or 5.3% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.28 Million. That closing price of MBOT’s stock is at a discount of -51.8% from its 52-week high price of $12.66 and is indicating a premium of 48.44% from its 52-week low price of $4.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 195.15 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 165.03 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.34 in the current quarter.

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.3%, in the last five days MBOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $9.75-1 price level, adding 14.46% to its value on the day. Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of 21.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved 15.67% in past 5-day. Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) showed a performance of 16.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 500.63 Million shares which calculate 3.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 139.81% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +139.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 139.81% for stock’s current value.

Microbot Medical Inc. (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 71.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 32.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.8% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33 institutions for Microbot Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MBOT for having 228.19 Thousand shares of worth $1.74 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 190.22 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.45 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric Robotics & Automation Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 129911 shares of worth $992.52 Thousand or 1.83% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 100Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $764Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets are already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored