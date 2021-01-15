In last trading session, Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) saw 1,170,823 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.12. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.15 trading at $0.12 or 3.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $255.59 Million. That closing price of CRNT’s stock is at a discount of -10.79% from its 52-week high price of $3.49 and is indicating a premium of 68.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 541.75 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.96%, in the last five days CRNT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $3.49-9 price level, adding 9.74% to its value on the day. Ceragon Networks Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 13.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.88% in past 5-day. Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) showed a performance of 9.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 484.65 Million shares which calculate 0.89 days to cover the short interests.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ceragon Networks Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +32.35% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -8.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $72.12 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.3 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $71.26 Million and $55.87 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.2% while estimating it to be 20.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -110.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 12.91% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49 institutions for Ceragon Networks Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CRNT for having 3.15 Million shares of worth $7.84 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.9% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, which was holding about 2.21 Million shares on December 30, 2019. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.65 Million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Royce Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 653123 shares of worth $1.82 Million or 0.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 547.92 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.36 Million in the company or a holder of 0.68% of company’s stock.

