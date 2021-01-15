In recent trading session, Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) saw 2,077,977 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $114.15 trading at $0.51 or 0.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.81 Billion. That most recent trading price of ACIA’s stock is at a discount of -0.51% from its 52-week high price of $114.73 and is indicating a premium of 46.89% from its 52-week low price of $60.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.87 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.9 in the current quarter.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.45%, in the last five days ACIA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Jan 14 when the stock touched $114.73 price level, adding 0.54% to its value on the day. Acacia Communications, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 56.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 43.36% in past 5-day. Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) showed a performance of 62.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.7 Million shares which calculate 2.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $100 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -12.4% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $70 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $115. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +0.74% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -38.68% for stock’s latest value.

Acacia Communications, Inc. (ACIA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Acacia Communications, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +67.12% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.45% while that of industry is 6.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 87.5% in the current quarter and calculating 25.9% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $161.98 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.66 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $128.67 Million and $125.63 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 25.9% while estimating it to be 20.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 73.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 559.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12%

Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 7.86% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.43% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 101.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 256 institutions for Acacia Communications, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ACIA for having 3.5 Million shares of worth $235.84 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 2.9 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.87% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $195.18 Million.

