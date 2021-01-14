In last trading session, XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) saw 13,623,493 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.02 trading at $1.07 or 5.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.86 Billion. That closing price of XL’s stock is at a discount of -58.95% from its 52-week high price of $35 and is indicating a premium of 56.86% from its 52-week low price of $9.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.26 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XL Fleet Corp. (XL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of 0 while assigning it a mean rating of 3. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.11%, in the last five days XL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $23.25- price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. XL Fleet Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.94% in past 5-day. XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) showed a performance of 36.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.27 Million shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

XL Fleet Corp. (XL) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.09 Billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.64 Billion in the next quarter that will end in Feb 2021. Company posted $3.08 Billion and $3.56 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.6% while estimating it to be 2.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -6.33% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.9%

