In last trading session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) saw 7,826,703 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.78. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.91 trading at -$0.14 or -13.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $37.84 Million. That closing price of NBY’s stock is at a discount of -113.19% from its 52-week high price of $1.94 and is indicating a premium of 73.63% from its 52-week low price of $0.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.04 in the current quarter.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) trade information

In the face of being in the red during last session for losing -13.75%, in the last five days NBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Jan 12 when the stock touched $1.14 price level, adding 20.56% to its value on the day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.53% in past 5-day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) showed a performance of 31.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 Million shares which calculate 0.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 189.01% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.75 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +284.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 92.31% for stock’s current value.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -29.8% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 33.33% while that of industry is 15.6. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.2% in the current quarter and calculating 33.3% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 59.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.48 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.69 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.7 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 45.5%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 42.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.3%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at NBY for having 613.03 Thousand shares of worth $447.51 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.47% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 152.31 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.19 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 120224 shares of worth $87.76 Thousand or 0.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 65.66 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $40.71 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.16% of company’s stock.

