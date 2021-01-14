In recent trading session, Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw 1,488,440 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.23. Company’s recent per share price level of $225.44 trading at -$6.35 or -2.74% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $32.73 Billion. That most recent trading price of TDOC’s stock is at a discount of -12.23% from its 52-week high price of $253 and is indicating a premium of 58.5% from its 52-week low price of $93.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.18 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 12 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.26 in the current quarter.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.74%, in the last five days TDOC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $236.66 price level, adding 4.66% to its value on the day. Teladoc Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.37% in past 5-day. Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) showed a performance of 15.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.32 Million shares which calculate 4.55 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $245.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.76% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $200 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $305. It follows that stock’s price at last check today has to jump +35.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11.28% for stock’s latest value.

Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $377.01 Million for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $445.02 Million in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $156.49 Million and $178.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 140.9% while estimating it to be 149.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 33.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -0.92%

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.41%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1011 institutions for Teladoc Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at TDOC for having 7.21 Million shares of worth $1.58 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.98% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, which was holding about 6.24 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.37 Billion.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3897611 shares of worth $779.37 Million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.34 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $467.9 Million in the company or a holder of 1.61% of company’s stock.

