In last trading session, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) saw 12,858,359 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.48 trading at $0.29 or 2.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.76 Billion. That closing price of TIGR’s stock is at a discount of -10.34% from its 52-week high price of $13.77 and is indicating a premium of 83.73% from its 52-week low price of $2.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.02 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.74 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.38%, in the last five days TIGR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $13.77- price level, adding 9.37% to its value on the day. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s shares saw a change of 57.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved 34.92% in past 5-day. UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) showed a performance of 133.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 770.07 Million shares which calculate 281.05 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.3 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -33.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -33.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -33.49% for stock’s current value.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 82.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32 institutions for UP Fintech Holding Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TIGR for having 1.4 Million shares of worth $6.64 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.78% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., which was holding about 913.52 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.33 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and RBB Fund Inc.-Bogle Investment Management-Small Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 55780 shares of worth $442.89 Thousand or 0.43% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 44.6 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $264.92 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.

