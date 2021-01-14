In last trading session, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) saw 2,842,454 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $296.55 trading at $3.2 or 1.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.95 Billion. That closing price of SNOW’s stock is at a discount of -44.66% from its 52-week high price of $429 and is indicating a premium of 29.67% from its 52-week low price of $208.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 13 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.17 in the current quarter.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $296.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $250 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $350. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.7% for stock’s current value.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

19 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $177.93 Million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $213.08 Million in the next quarter that will end on April 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -95.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 458 institutions for Snowflake Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. SC US (TTGP) Ltd is the top institutional holder at SNOW for having 17.46 Million shares of worth $4.38 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 34.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, which was holding about 6.13 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.54 Billion.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1020700 shares of worth $256.2 Million or 2.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 773.94 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $194.26 Million in the company or a holder of 1.53% of company’s stock.

