In recent trading session, Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw 2,409,792 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.42 trading at $0.37 or 1.27% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $5.89 Billion. That most recent trading price of PSTH’s stock is at a discount of -6.08% from its 52-week high price of $31.21 and is indicating a premium of 26.92% from its 52-week low price of $21.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.47 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (PSTH) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 181 institutions for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTH for having 22Million shares of worth $499.18 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC, which was holding about 17.5 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.75% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $397.08 Million.

On the other hand, Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Total Return Bond Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 9249470 shares of worth $209.87 Million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.86 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $155.77 Million in the company or a holder of 3.43% of company’s stock.

