In recent trading session, NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) saw 1,600,066 shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.54. Company’s recent per share price level of $106.74 trading at -$0.31 or -0.29% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $71.66 Billion. That most recent trading price of NTES’s stock is at a discount of -7.55% from its 52-week high price of $114.8 and is indicating a premium of 50.19% from its 52-week low price of $53.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.58 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NetEase, Inc. (NTES), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 37 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 30 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.64 in the current quarter.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.29%, in the last five days NTES remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, Jan 08 when the stock touched $114.8 price level, adding 6.93% to its value on the day. NetEase, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.5% in past 5-day. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) showed a performance of 22.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.1 Million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) estimates and forecasts

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.05 Billion for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.1 Billion in the next quarter that will end on March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.25 Billion and $2.23 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.8% while estimating it to be 39% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 1.25%

NTES Dividends

NetEase, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 24 and March 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.87%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.93 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 1.22%.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 42.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 43.26%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 876 institutions for NetEase, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NTES for having 22.59 Million shares of worth $2.05 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, which was holding about 20.71 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.88 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5674576 shares of worth $492.5 Million or 4.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.94 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $429.1 Million in the company or a holder of 3.76% of company’s stock.

