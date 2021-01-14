In last trading session, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) saw 59,695,205 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.43 trading at $2.03 or 21.6% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.59 Billion. That closing price of NNDM’s stock is at a discount of -0.17% from its 52-week high price of $11.45 and is indicating a premium of 95.54% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 25.89 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.3 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.6%, in the last five days NNDM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Jan 13 when the stock touched $11.45- price level, adding 0.17% to its value on the day. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 25.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 41.29% in past 5-day. Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) showed a performance of 86.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.08 Million shares which calculate 0.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -12.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -12.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12.51% for stock’s current value.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $438Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1Million in the next quarter that will end in Feb 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 71.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.51% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 6.51%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38 institutions for Nano Dimension Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at NNDM for having 419.68 Thousand shares of worth $1.2 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.22% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC, which was holding about 227.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $650.84 Thousand.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Next Generation Internet ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of December 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4805465 shares of worth $43.73 Million or 48.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.65 Million shares on December 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $33.17 Million in the company or a holder of 36.64% of company’s stock.

